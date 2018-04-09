Police and Shin Bet agents raid home of Hamas terrorist in East Jerusalem who received support and funding from organization.





Loading....





Police and Shin Bet agents Sunday raided the home of a Hamas terrorist in East Jerusalem who received support and funding from the terrorist organization. This activity is part of the campaign by security forces to locate and confiscate terror funding and support mechanisms.

Forces searched the house and seized cash totaling NIS 18,000. The money was seized and confiscated.

In the past year, police have confiscated a total of NIS 300,000, vehicles, and jewelry in homes of more than seven families who received support and assistance from the terrorist organizations.

The police say Hamas-funded involvement of Jerusalem residents in various modes of operation is a serious offense and constitutes an attempt by the terror organization to gain a foothold inside Jerusalem.

"The Israel Police and security bodies continue to act with determination to reach anyone who received terrorist funds or expressed support and encouragement of terrorist activity. Their property will be confiscated and they will be prosecuted."