White powder, threatening letters sent to Israeli, US embassies

Police in Berlin say second wave of threatening messages containing white powder sent to Israeli, US embassies.

US and Israeli diplomatic facilities in Germany were targeted with a second round of threatening letters, authorities reported Tuesday, months after similar messages were sent.

In August, German police revealed that envelopes containing white powder were sent to the American and Israeli embassies in Berlin in July.

Law enforcement officials said the powder was found to be a harmless.

On Tuesday, police in Berlin reported that in late August, letters containing white powder were again sent to the US and Israeli embassies. The envelopes had threatening messages and what turned out to be washing detergent.

According to police spokesman Martin Halweg, police have identified the person responsible for the latest series of letters, adding that the suspect also sent the letters in July. The latest pair of letters were sent on August 22 and 30.