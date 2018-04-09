25-year-old Israeli woman dies in India

Initial reports say Israeli tourist who died in India was killed by extreme allergic reaction to dairy.

A 25-year-old Israeli woman died in India Tuesday morning, after apparently suffering from an acute allergic reaction to dairy products.

The woman, a resident of northern Israel, died suddenly Tuesday morning in the northern Indian city of Dharamshala, in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Initial reports indicate that the woman suffered an extreme allergic reaction immediately after drinking milk during a visit to a small town just outside of Dharamshala.

After her allergic reaction became life-threatening, the woman was evacuated by ambulance to Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala. The woman was initially listed in serious condition when she arrived at the hospital.

Doctors at Zonal later declared the woman dead.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a statement Tuesday regarding the woman’s death, saying the ministry and Israeli consular officials in India were making arrangements to bring the woman’s body back to Israel for burial.