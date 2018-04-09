The majority of the Jewish population in Eretz Yisroel is secular. Sadly, hundreds of thousands of Jewish souls are growing up without knowing the words that define a Jew: "Shema Yisroel."

Is it possible to reverse this trend? Is there a force powerful enough to penetrate this darkness with the light of Torah?

Under the united leadership of the Gedolei Yisroel both in Israel and abroad, P’eylim - Lev L’Achim is working night and day to turn the dream in to a reality.

After a long day of learning, hundreds of volunteer Kollel yungeleit travel to far-flung communities all across the country where Torah and its ideals are foreign to the Jews who live there. These avreichim, overseen by the professional staff of P’eylim - Lev L'Achim, learn with the as-yet secular Jews and develop close relationships with them and their families. As these estranged Jews learn and taste the sweetness of Torah, they return to their roots and become true Torah Jews.

In more than 100 locations, Lev L’Achim conducts evening Batei Medrash where thousands of local Jews join in learning gemara every night; their own portal to return.

Lev L'Achim does not only concentrate on the adult population. Indeed, the crown jewel of their myriad programs is the famed PROJECT RISHUM: The Campaign to Enroll Children in Torah Schools. Through mass marketing and the canvassing of neighborhood after neighborhood, Lev L’Achim registers thousands of school-age children in Torah-true schools. These young children learn about the Torah way of life and bring these values home to their families. Since its inception, this program alone has more than doubled the number of children in Torah schools in Israel and has filled to capacity existing schools and led to the creation of scores of new ones.

An additional component of Lev L'Achim's outreach are the learning groups for teenagers. Thousands of teenagers are learning Torah in the Midrashot L’Mitchazkim for boys and the Midrashot “Shalhevet” for young women. These young people learn Torah concepts that are revolutionary for them, and shape their minds at this important stage of life.

