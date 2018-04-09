10 injured as Arabs riot during demolition of illegal homes

Israeli security forces demolish illegal buildings in Arab village on edge of Jerusalem. At least 10 injured as rioters clash with police.

Arab rioters clash with police during demolition of illegal buildings in Walajeh

At least 10 people were injured during the demolition by Israeli forces of four buildings in an Arab village that lies partly in the city of Jerusalem.

The buildings, where some 40 people reportedly lived, lacked building permits, the Palestinian Authority-based Maan media outlet reported. The Al-Walaja village is partly under the control of the Jerusalem municipality and partly under the Palestinian Authority's Bethlehem Governorate

Arab residents of the village clashed with police during the demolition. Several rioters who gathered in one of the buildings and refused to leave had to be removed physically. Some threw rocks at Israeli officers.

Israeli forces responded to the Arab rioters with riot control measures including rubber bullets and tear gas.

Israel plans to demolish more buildings in the village, affection about 800 other residents, the Ir Amim human rights organization told Haaretz on Monday.