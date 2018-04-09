Islamic Jihad to Abbas: You should be ashamed

Senior member of Islamic Jihad says security cooperation between the PA and Israel is a "betrayal."

Khader Habib, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad terrorist group in Gaza, on Monday called the continued security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Israel a "betrayal."

In an interview with the PA-based Shehab website, Habib said that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas should be ashamed and not boast about his security cooperation with Israel, and that he should immediately stop it in accordance with decisions made by Palestinian institutions.

Habib was responding to a report in Israel on Sunday that Abbas told a delegation of the leftist Peace Now organization that he was having conversations with the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Nadav Argaman, and that he agreed with him on about 99 percent of the issues discussed.

Habib also discussed the security situation in Gaza and said that the ceasefire being negotiated with Israel under Egyptian mediation is based on the "understandings" of 2014, which the “resistance organizations” maintain as long as Israel complies with them as well.

Earlier on Monday, Arab-Israeli MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint List) slammed Abbas for saying he regularly finds himself in agreement with Argaman.

"The fact that the Palestinian president meets with the head of the Shin Bet regularly is a disaster. But to agree with him in 99% of the subjects is already a mortal blow," tweeted Zahalka.

During the meeting with the activists, Abbas also said that representatives of the Trump administration, including President Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, and special envoy Jason Greenblatt, recently asked him if he would accept a final status agreement which included a confederation between the Kingdom of Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas added that he said he could accept the arrangement – provided the confederation also include Israel.

Jumana Ghunaimat, a spokeswoman for the Jordanian government, later said that “a confederation between Jordan and Palestine is not up for discussion.”

She added that Jordan’s position on the issue is based on a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas’ spokesman, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, said the idea of a confederation will be examined only after the implementation of the two-state solution.