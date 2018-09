Monica Lewinsky walks out of Hadashot TV conference, when asked if she still expects a personal apology from President Clinton.

Monica Lewinsky on Monday walked out abruptly from a Hadashot TV conference, when Hadashot chief anchor Yonit Levi asked her, “Do you still expect a personal apology from President Clinton?”

“I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this,” Lewinsky replied before getting up and leaving.