Grand prize video: How Israeli kids react to tragedy wins

Arutz Sheva reported on a video project that focused on the reaction of students to the tragedy of the death of Sergeant Eliyahu Drori, who was killed in a tank accident in April.

The video won the grand prize in the 3rd annual Adam & Gila Milstein Family Foundation Inspired by Israel video contest. The award ceremony took place this past Thursday evening at Ammunition Hill. A group of independent judges selected the video from among nineteen final contestants.

Director and film narrator Tzippy Erblich was on hand to accept the award certificate. She said, "This win is a victory for the students and for all the participants. May this video be an honorable tribute to Eliyahu, of blessed memory, and act as hope in the recovery process for Neria.

"Especially poignant was the warm response from Monica Drori and Neria Buchris. We hope the message of the video will hit home in the hearts of all who see it and create greater awareness, sensitivity, and appreciation of soldiers and their families."

Producer Yaakov Citron of CitronFilms said he was pleased that so many people reacted positively. "This project has touched so many hearts and I feel that this is the goal of every video."