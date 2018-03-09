'If Likud gets 40 seats there will be a left-wing government'

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked says last time Likud had as many seats as PM Netanyahu wants was during the leadup to the Disengagement.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked warned Monday that if the Likud party reaches 40 seats in the next elections, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is likely to form a leftist government without the Jewish Home Party.

Shaked told Amnon Abramovich at a news conference: "The last time the Likud had 40 seats was the disengagement, I will not give you the pleasure of appointing a prime minister again."

I believe in the place where I am and think that after the Netanyahu era, Bennett is suitable to be prime minister," she said.

"The State of Israel became the employment bureau of the African continent, and if we did not put an end to this, hundreds of thousands and millions of infiltrators would continue to arrive here," Shaked said.

"The State of Israel was established as the nation-state of the Jewish people and we can not be the employment location of the African continent," added the Minister of Justice.