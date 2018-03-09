Tibi takes off for Brussels

Arab MKs take off to EU as part of struggle against Nationality Law; 'Important world know about lack of equality and democracy.'

Knesset Member Ahmad Tibi (Joint Arab List) took off today to Brussels, together with other Arab Knesset members, to explain to members of the European Parliament why the Nationality Law approved by the Knesset should be challenged.

"We meet with the Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, with (EU Foreign Minister) Frederica Mogherini and with parliamentarians to present the situation after the enactment of the Nationality Law. It's important that the world knows what we think about the Nationality Law in the absence of equality and democracy, Which promote justice, in countries that support equality and democracy."

Tibi sees no problem in MK foreign activity against Israel's official positions. "What Yair Lapid, Zahava Gal-On and right-wing Knesset members are allowed to do in Congress, is also allowed to Knesset Members of the Joint List.

"We'll meet in the United Nations and in Europe and everywhere, and we'll present our position," added the Arab Knesset Member. "Those who need to worry are those who legislated the Nationality Law and not those who explain it to the world."