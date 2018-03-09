Eurovision's demands of Israel

European Broadcasting Union chairman says Israel must not curtail work by Eurovision performers on Shabbat.

The chairman of the European Broadcasting Union and the supervisor of the Eurovision Song Contest sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, detailing a series of demands and preconditions that Israel would have to meet in preparation for the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019.

The European Union is demanding from Netanyahu that comply with the conditions.

These are the conditions and requirements published by News 2:

The granting of entry visas to Israel, regardless of political opinion

Visitors may travel in Israel without restriction, regardless of their political views, religion or sexual orientation

Freedom of the press and utter expression to all participants and delegations

Removing religious restrictions and performing general rehearsals on the Shabbat

Complete independence for the Kan radio broadcaster

European Broadcasting Union chaiman Jon Ola Sand, who visited Israel last week, said that "the union has not received any calls for a boycott of Israel." He declared that "there is no chance that the Eurovision will be held without work on Saturdays."

Israel won the right to host the 2019 Eurovision song contest when Israeli contestant Netta Barzilai won the 2018 contest with her hit song 'Toy.'