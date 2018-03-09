DM participates in outstanding officer and NCO ceremony in honor of Rosh Hashana; 'No accident IDF considered one of best armies in world.'

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eizenkot, IDF generals, commanders, soldiers and family members participated this evening in an outstanding officer and NCO commendation ceremony in honor of the coming New Year.

The 31 outstanding officers and non-commissioned officers come from all the various IDF units in the air, land, and sea. During the ceremony held at Palmach House in Tel Aviv, the Defense Minister and Chief of Staff awarded commendation certificates to the outstanding officers and NCOs.

"This ceremony is exciting each time and reminds us all of the wonderful forces we have, especially here at the Palmach Museum, which is a vivid reminder of the amazing change that took place in the army over 70 years," Liberman said at the event.

"It's no coincidence the IDF is considered one of the best and highest-quality armies in the world. The combination of the human spirit and military and operational capabilities is unique to us, and is the secret of our ability to live, exist, and build despite security threats.

"This combination proved itself in all the wars and military operations since the establishment of the State of Israel and to this day. I'm sure that thanks to this combination we'll be able to withstand any threat - on the southern front and on the northern front," he said.