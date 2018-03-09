Social Equality Minister in Hevron: 'Historical Testimony'

Gila Gamliel visits Kiryat Arba and Tomb of Patriarchs. 'Likud will continue developing Jewish settlement in all parts of Promised Land.'

Minister of Social Equality Gila Gamliel visited the Kiryat Arba and the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron this afternoon.

Minister Gamliel met with council head Malachi Levinger who thanked her for the Social Equality Ministry's supporting community initiatives.

From Kiryat Arba, Gamliel continued on to pray at the Tomb of the Patriarchs. "The Cave of the Patriarchs is a spiritual center of the Jewish People, an historical testimony to the religious and national ties to the earth and the land that were given to us by virtue of our forefathers.

"The Likud government will continue to develop Jewish settlement in all parts of the Promised Land and realize our historical right to this holy place that is a Jewish heritage site."

Gamliel added, "We're in the midst of a propaganda war over international consciousness with organizations like BDS and others that deny the legitimacy and recognition of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

"It's enough to see who's buried in the Cave to understand the unbreakable connection between the Cave of the Patriarchs and the Jewish People. Those who try to argue otherwise are necessarily distorting history, facts, and the Bible - the source of our spiritual and national identity. That's our response to Abbas' intransigence; that's our answer to Hamas terror."