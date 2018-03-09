Stabbing attack foiled near Hevron

IDF eliminates terrorist who attempted to carry out terror attack in Kiryat Arba.

IDF soldiers and Border Police foiled an attempted terrorist attack near Givat Ha'avot in Kiryat Arba Monday.

The terrorist attacked the IDF force stationed there. The soldiers reacted quickly and shot the attacker, killing him.

No one was injured.

Last night, terrorists threw an explosive device at the Gilboa crossing in the Jenin area. There were no casualties and no damage was reported.

Earlier, during an IDF search of weapons found in the El-Gaza refugee camp at the Etzion Military Base, Arab rioters threw stones and explosive devices at soldiers who responded with riot control measures. There are no casualties.