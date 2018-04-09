Thousands of Israel supporters around the world are currently receiving packages with products from Judea and Samaria in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

The packages are part of an initiative by the Lev HaOlam organization that fights against the global boycott of Israel and Judea and Samaria. The packages have been sent to Israel supporters living in various regions around the world including New Zealand, China, Papua New Guinea, Europe, North America, and Africa.

In honor of the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday, the organization chose to include various items and symbols related to the holiday. Among others, there is honey from Halamish, trivets in the shape of a pomegranate from Gush Etzion, jewelry for the holiday, a new calendar, and more.

Lev HaOlam Beehive in South Hevron Hills

An item of particular note included in the packages is wine based honey from the town of Negohot in Gush Etzion.

The producers of the wine explained, “We've made honey since 2006. Around two years after we built the hive, we found wine honey in the shed of the owner’s father that he had made 20 years earlier. The wine was preserved quite well and had a wonderful taste that we wanted to replicate. Five years ago, we started to make honey wine and finally about a year ago, together with an expert winemaker, we managed to reach a high level of quality. It truly resembles that very wine we wanted to replicate.”

They added, “Once in a while we receive phone calls from customers who want to know exactly where we're located. Unfortunately, these people are usually not friends of the Jewish pioneers in Judea and Samaria. Yet on the other hand, we are thankful for our wonderful customers like those who subscribe to the ‘Lev HaOlam’ packages. When they come to visit us, they hug us and give us strength to continue in our work. The cooperation with ‘Lev HaOlam’ where people all around the world receive our products is a great motivator. In the shadow of the international boycott, it's a pleasure to work with customers who specifically want products from Judea and Samaria. It warms our hearts tremendously. We are grateful for each and every one of them and are proud to send the fruits of the land to these special people who know how to appreciate it.”

Lev HaOlam Organization founder Attorney Nati Rom said, “The holiday of Rosh Hashanah is when we anoint G-d as King over the world. He gave us this land and we continue to develop it, even if the BDS and boycott groups don't approve. In honor of the upcoming holiday, I want to wish all the supporters of the Jewish pioneers and the producers in Judea and Samaria, a sweet new year with much growth and happiness.”