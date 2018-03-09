'Today children read more books'

Popular children's and youth writer, Glila Ron Feder Amit, relates in an interview to Arutz Sheva to reading habits of Israeli children in the generation of smartphones and tablets, and refuses to idealize the past.

"Never was there a time when everyone read books; also in my generation not everyone read books," notes Ron Feder Amit. "There's some kind of idealization of previous generations. I belong to the first generation of the State. I was born a year-and-a-half after the State came into being. Then, many immigrants came who didn't know how to read and write, and they didn't read books.

"I don't remember us running to the library," she says, "there were no tablets and television, but there were trees. We climbed trees and got bruises. Fewer today climb the trees and fewer visit the wadi and more like to be next to the tablets, but they still read books and maybe even more than in my generation," she said.

"The number of children growing up in homes with books is bigger. There is another thing: A child learning to read is like a child learning to walk. Having an electric bike doesn't mean that he'll run to the bike and not learn to walk. A child at the very beginning wants to read and is excited to read later. It depends on many other factors, but that was also once upon a time."