'Intel and fire alone won't win wars'

Former Deputy Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Yair Golan spoke Monday at a conference of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya on the security challenges facing the State of Israel.



"When we examine Israel's security challenges, there is no choice but to build up a force that will enable us, when the conditions are ripe, to strike our enemies with a severe and decisive blow, at their fighting ability."



"I hear explanations that it is possible to make the enemy despair and give in by striking infrastructure and civilians, and I think that this explanation has no basis. The most appropriate recipe for what Israel's citizens need is short-lived fighting in which the threat to the home front is removed in the fastest possible time. Without such a crushing force, we will find it difficult to provide the citizens of Israel with the security they expect," explained Golan.

Regarding the “Palestinian” challenge, Golan said: "Our strength is in their lack of unity, but due to this lack of unity, it is difficult to reach a stable and long-term agreement, so it is no wonder that these and other ideas are now emerging, which are very different from what we have heard about a future arrangement."

Golan said that Israel is dealing with a large number of conceptual challenges. "The first has been with us for three decades, and I will give it the title 'a certain lacking,' a sense that the systems we have experienced in recent years, regardless of this or that general or government, have not achieved the best possible results. Is this due to the model of the Six-Day War that is disrupting our opinion or is there really an imbalance or lack in the way in which Israel exercises its power in large-scale events mainly? My personal opinion is that there is a problem here, a deep conceptual gap, embodied by a perception centered on the use of intelligence and fire-based exertion of power.”

"In this context, I would like to say that anyone who has engaged in combat understands that the belief that wars can be won through intelligence and fire alone is a problematic assumption that reduces the art of war to the level of technology. I don’t mean that anywhere there is a noticeable challenge Israel must charge with full force, but that alongside the arsenal of abilities there needs to be an additional ability that at times is wise to activate immediately at the beginning of fighting in order to achieve the required results," added Golan.