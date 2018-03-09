This year, Yeshivat Beit Yosef of Bussières, France was destroyed in a fire. Help them rebuild before Rosh Hashanah.

In March 2018, a fierce inferno raged in Yeshivat Beit Yosef of Bussières, France. When the flames were finally extinguished the yeshiva, the dorms, and the housing of hundreds of avreichim were destroyed beyond repair. Miraculously, no lives were lost.

However, the yeshiva suffered such serious damage that there was no possibility of simply refurbishing the burnt buildings, instead they were razed to the ground to make space for new construction.

Now, as the Days of Awe draw nearer, the new yeshiva building is still incomplete. The Rosh Yeshivah, Rabbi Natan Yivre shlita, has expended all of his energies in raising funds for the construction so far; yet it is not enough. Yeshivat Beit Yosef is still missing a significant amount to complete the beit midrash before Rosh Hashanah.

Yeshivat Beit Yosef is one of the few Torah-true yeshivot in the whole country, and as such occupies an important role in maintaining a Jewish presence in France. Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita has written an important and lengthy letter in support of the yeshiva:

"In light of the difficult times in which the yeshiva finds itself, it is surely a very great merit to help them and to be a supporter of the holy yeshiva, who can even imagine the great merit of supporting Torah, especially such a magnificent place of Torah that has so many talmidim." Read the full text of the letter here.

With only a week left until the Day of Judgement, the avreichim and yeshiva students of Yeshivat Beit Yosef still do not have a fitting place in which to daven the holy prayers of these awesome days. An emergency fundraising campaign has been set up to raise the necessary funds to complete the building of Yeshivat Beit Yosef before the start of the New Year.

The merit of supporting Torah learning in this auspicious time is surely very great.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE NOW!

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIGN.