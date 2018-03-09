MK Yair Lapid pens letter to Lana Del Rey

Dear Lana Del Rey,

You’re sitting in New York after cancelling your performance in Israel because of pressure from Roger Waters and other vocal BDS activists. It’s a shame, because you were lied to. You became another one in a series of people being used by Palestinian terrorist organizations without knowing the facts. Seeing as you’ve got some free time now maybe you should use it to learn about what’s really happening here in Israel. Here is a list of facts they kept from you:

• Israel was founded as a shelter for Jews from across the world after hundreds of years of persecution and the murder of six million of our people.

• Since the day Israel was founded we have offered peace to our neighbors time and again, we offered coexistence and compromise with the Arabs who live here. Our offers were declined.

• Israel has made two peace treaties –with Jordan and with Egypt – and both times proved that for the sake of peace we are willing to pay a heavy price.

• Twice, in the year 2000 and 2008, Israel offered the Palestinians the opportunity to build a country of their own on over 90% of the land. Both times the Palestinians said no.

• In 2005, as part of the disengagement plan, Israel left Gaza with no demands. We took down the settlements and the army withdrew. Instead of using the opportunity to build a better life for themselves, the Palestinians used Gaza as a launching pad to fire over 15,000 rockets and mortars at Israel.

• Hamas, the terror organization which rules the Gaza Strip, governs it under strict Islamic law. The LGBT community are threatened with hanging (did Roger Waters tell you that? Maybe it’s worth asking him?).

• We are the only country in the Middle East that genuinely protects the rights of women and the LGBT community.

• We have Arabs who serve as Supreme Court Justices, senior military officers, senior police officers, senior government officials and as doctors and professors. There are no positions that aren’t open to them in Israel.

• In Israel we had a female Prime Minister, a female President of the Supreme Court and a female Maj. Gen in the military.

• In Israel you can sing what you want, say what you want and dress how you want. Just across the border, women don’t even have the freedom to run a marathon or ride a motorbike.

• Israel is the start-up nation but doesn’t keep its knowledge to itself. We share it with others to improve the world: From cyber capabilities to clean water to the fight against hunger.

• Israel’s hospitals provide treatment to whoever needs, including Palestinians and refugees from the brutal war in Syria.

Lana, isn’t it a shame to let the lies of others decide for you? You gave up on the opportunity to see the reality for yourself and to use music as a tool to connect and spread love.

Israel is a country under threat. Although we are strong and can protect our citizens from our enemies, the boycott movement spreads an incomprehensible amount of lies to disparage Israel in the world. They are trying to isolate us, to turn Israel into an illegitimate state. They don’t seek peace, and despite what they might have told you, they don’t support a two state solution. Their aim is the destruction of the State of Israel. The naivety of people like you amuses them. They are using you to harm Israel but do their best to hide behind the language of peace and love. The only way to fight their lies is to learn the truth.

Sincerely,

MK Yair Lapid