Education Minister warns: Too-strong Likud harmful to right

Education Minister Bennett says PM Netanyahu doesn't want Jewish Home in government, too much power for Likud could destroy Israel's right.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday morning warned that a too-strong Likud could destroy Israel's right.

Speaking in an interview with Hahadashot, Bennett said, "Forty Knesset seats for [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu means the elimination of the ideological right."

Recently, Netanyahu said the Likud's goal for the 2019 elections is 40 Knesset seats. Later, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) said his party could win 50 seats.

"Netanyahu doesn't want us in the next government," Bennett explained, noting that both in 2013 and 2015, his party only made it into the government because Netanyahu had no choice.

"The first time, we made a pact with [Yesh Atid Chairman Yair] Lapid. The second time, [Defense Minister Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) was left out, and we were lucky. This time as well, he doesn't want us."