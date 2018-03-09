

Pelephone: Still dealing with specific service issues Following malfunction which shut down cellular network yesterday, company says main problem fixed, but some customers still report issues. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Cell phone (illustrative) Mobile network operator Pelephone reported Monday morning the repair of the malfunction that caused the company's cellular network to be shut down yesterday for hours.



However, Pelephone subscribers continue to report problems and inability to send and receive phone calls.



The company said, "During the night we completed the work for subscribers who experienced service disruptions yesterday, while we continue to monitor the network and handle specific cases of unavailability."



"We will continue to update when the network returns to normal, we apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience," they added.



Yesterday, the company's CEO promised that customers will be compensated for the damage and aggravation caused by the problem.













