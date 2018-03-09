Knesset Speaker optimistic: 50 seats for Likud

Yuli Edelstein says it would be a mistake to dissolve the Knesset, believes Likud could reach 50 seats in the next elections.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein took part on Sunday in a toast with Likud activists in Jerusalem, and explained why it would be a mistake to dissolve the Knesset over the disagreements on the Draft Law.

"It is unnecessary to stop the activity of the government and the Knesset, there is no point in going to early elections," Edelstein said. "Early elections will not solve anything regarding the Draft Law. The government is working, the Knesset is working, legislating and supervising government activity, and we must continue to do so, God willing, until November 2019. "

Edelstein added that in his opinion the Likud could win as many as 50 seats in the next elections.

"The Likud party can even break the goal set by the Prime Minister. We will do this through hard work on the ground and at the polls. The public supports the Likud and believes in it,” said the Knesset Speaker.

He was referring to recent comments made by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who said last week that the Likud's goal in the next elections would be winning 40 Knesset seats.

"In the general elections, and I do not know exactly when they will be, the number of 35 seats is reasonable and the number 40 is a goal," Netanyahu said at a convention of local council heads and Likud candidates in local elections.

"In the upcoming local elections, we will strengthen the power of the Likud throughout the country," continued the Prime Minister. "We will do so because of the tremendous support of the Israeli public, which sees our tremendous achievements."

A recent poll showed the Likud rising to 35 seats in the next elections, the most the party has won since 2003, and a gain of one seat since a previous poll released in June.

Despite his party’s strong poll numbers, Netanyahu insists he plans to continue with his current governing coalition until just before the end of the Knesset’s term in November 2019.

“I want to continue with this coalition just about until the end of its term,” the Prime Minister said at a recent meeting of coalition leaders. “This is a great coalition”.