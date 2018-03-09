Tags:ILTV
Hope in the fight against Leukemia
Israeli team says they now have a new treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and may potentially save millions of lives in the future.
Research Scientist Looks into Microscope
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYHope in the fight against Leukemia
Hope in the fight against Leukemia
Israeli team says they now have a new treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and may potentially save millions of lives in the future.
Research Scientist Looks into Microscope
iStock
Tags:ILTV
top