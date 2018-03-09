Jordan rules out Palestinian-Jordanian 'confederation'

Jordan rejects idea of a “confederation” between the PA and the Hashemite Kingdom, says Jordan's position is based on two-state solution.

Jordan on Sunday rejected the idea of the establishment of a “confederation” between the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Hashemite Kingdom as part of a solution to the Israel-PA conflict.

Jumana Ghunaimat, a spokeswoman for the Jordanian government, said that “a confederation between Jordan and Palestine is not up for discussion.”

She added that Jordan’s position on the issue is based on a two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

Sources within the leftist organization Peace Now said earlier on Sunday that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas had told them that the Trump administration offered a plan for a final status agreement with Israel which would include the establishment of a “confederation” between the PA and Jordan.

Abbas claimed he could accept the arrangement provided the confederation also include Israel.

“They asked me if I believe in a federation with Jordan,” Abbas said at the gathering. “I said, ‘Yes, I support a triple confederation with Jordan and with Israel’. I asked if the Israelis would agree to the offer.”

The meeting was attended by Peace Now chief Shaked Morag, Meretz MK Mossi Raz, and Zionist Union MK Ksenia Svetlova, among others.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List), who in the past served as an advisor to the late PA chairman Yasser Arafat, later accused U.S. President Donald Trump of being “anti-Palestinian”.

“Donald Trump doesn’t understand the conflict. He has no connection with what is going on here. He’s an anti-Palestinian president who is surrounded by messianic advisers,” charged Tibi in an interview on Army Radio.