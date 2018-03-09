Netanyahu meets U.S. envoy for Syria

Netanyahu meets U.S. Special Representative for Syrian Affairs James Jeffrey to discuss Syria and Iran's involvement there.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met on Sunday evening with the U.S. Special Representative for Syrian Affairs James Jeffrey.

The two discussed the situation in Syria and the joint effort to stop Iran's terror and aggression.

Ahead of Jeffrey’s visit to the region, the State Department said he would discuss "maintaining Israel's security while countering Iran's destabilizing activity throughout the region".

Jeffrey is accompanied on the tour by U.S. special envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn.

Jeffrey and Rayburn will also travel on to Jordan and Turkey, where they will reiterate the U.S. position against a military offensive in Idlib, the State Department said.

The two "will also address Russia's specious allegations of international plans to stage a chemical weapons attack in Syria" in their meetings across the region, according to the State Department.

Israeli officials have made clear that Israel will not accept any Iranian military entrenchment in Syria.

A U.S. official said recently that President Donald Trump and Putin agreed in principle during their July summit in Helsinki that Iran should exit Syria.