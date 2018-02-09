'Trump is anti-Palestinian'

A senior Israeli-Arab lawmaker who served as an advisor to the late Palestinian Authority chief Yasser Arafat accused President Donald Trump of being “anti-Palestinian” in an interview on Sunday, and derided offers for the formation of a Palestinian-Jordanian confederation as part of a final status agreement.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) spoke out on Army Radio Sunday, following claims by the left-wing NGO Peace Now that PA chief Mahmoud Abbas said that representatives of the Trump administration suggested the PA form a confederation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

According to sources within Peace Now, Abbas said that special White House envoy Jason Greenblatt and White House adviser Jared Kushner had asked him if he would be open to the idea of forming a confederation between the PA and Jordan.

“They asked me if I believe in a federation with Jordan,” Abbas said at the gathering. “I said, ‘Yes, I support a triple confederation with Jordan and with Israel’. I asked if the Israelis would agree to the offer.”

Later on Sunday, Tibi lashed out against President Trump and derided the administration’s offer.

“Donald Trump doesn’t understand the conflict. He has no connection with what is going on here. He’s an anti-Palestinian president who is surrounded by messianic advisers.”

Following the report regarding the alleged offer to form a PA-Jordanian confederation, the Jordanian government released a statement rejecting the idea, saying such an arrangement “isn’t on the table - only a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.”