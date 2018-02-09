'You were the best husband in the world'

Hundreds of family and friends participated today (Sunday) at the funeral of Yedidya Kellerman, 25, a resident of Nof Ayalon who was killed on Thursday morning in a car accident in Thailand.

Kellerman's wife, Kessem, who was injured in the accident, came to accompany her husband as he went to his final resting place.

"We talked for hours," Kessem said at the funeral. "You weren't afraid of anything. The whole world was open ​​in front of us. We talked about children, and I wanted them to be like you with your eyes and your huge heart. You are the king of the world, my love."

She said, "At the beginning of the trip you barely mastered English. You've had conversations in English in the last week. My love, you're the best husband in the world. Thank you for what you've given me."

"We do not really know what happened there, apparently a drunk biker who hit them," Rivki Kellerman, Yedidya's mother, told Ynet on Monday morning, "They got married about a year and a half ago and were really aiming for a long time together, All their lives were spread out before them."

According to Mati Goldstein, commander of ZAKA's international unit, Kellerman was run over by a drunk driver as he walked with his wife on a street in the town of Pai in northern Thailand. He said that Kellerman was killed on the spot.