Khamenei says no chance of war, but calls to bolster Iran's army

'No chance' Iran facing war, says Islamic republic's supreme leader, adding that Iran must nevertheless work to strengthen military.

Iran’s supreme religious leader denied the rogue regime faced any possibility of a major armed conflict in the foreseeable future, but nevertheless called to strengthen the Iranian military.

In a tweet on Sunday, Iran’s top cleric, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, posted a message on social media, claiming that there was “no chance of” a military conflict, even as he called for the acceleration of efforts to strengthen Iran’s military capabilities.

“In terms of political calculations, there is no chance of a military war,” Khamenei tweeted Sunday afternoon.

“However, the armed forces must accelerate their human and equipment capabilities day by day, through vigilance, efficient and agile management.”

Just days earlier, Reuters reported that the Iranian military had moved long-range ballistic missiles into Iraq.

Speaking to Reuters, one Iranian official said that "the logic was to have a backup plan if Iran was attacked.

"The number of missiles is not high, just a couple of dozen, but it can be increased if necessary."