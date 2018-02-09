Former UK premier chides Labour over anti-Semitism definition

Gordon Brown calls on party he once led to adopt definition that Jeremy Corbyn rejected.

Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown has called on the UK Labour party, which he once led, to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism that Jeremy Corbyn has rejected.

The Labour party has been criticized over its refusal to adopt in full the definition of anti-Semitism by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Labour’s definition omits at least four points featured in the original one, including accusing Jews of “being more loyal to Israel” than their own country; claiming that Israel’s existence is a “racist endeavor”; applying a “double standard” on Israel; and comparing “contemporary Israeli policy” to that of the Nazis.

At a Jewish Labour movement conference in London, Brown said, "We must never allow ourselves to be... the problem rather than the answer to the problem in the future. [sic]

"So I want to say to you very clearly today that the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of Semitism [sic] is something that we should support unanimously, unequivocally, and immediately."

A veteran British lawmaker resigned from the Labour Party’s parliamentary delegation Thursday, after he accused the party’s leadership of tolerating anti-Semitism. Party chief Jeremy Corbyn has made almost daily headlines in recent weeks with a series of scandals involving accusations of anti-Semitism.