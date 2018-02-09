Dozens of soldiers suspected of drug offenses

35 soldiers, number of civilians detained for interrogation. Some suspects arrested, brought before military court for extended remand.

Thirty-five soldiers and a number of civilians were detained today for questioning on suspicion of involvement in offenses of trafficking and drug use.

The investigation is conducted by the Central Unit for Special Investigations in the MPCID, accompanied by the Military Advocate General and in cooperation with the Israel Police.

The IDF says the investigation is underway, and some suspects have already been arrested. The suspects will be brought before the military court for an extended remand.

"This activity is only part of a series of measures taken by the IDF to enforce the prohibition on the use of drugs among its soldiers and to exercise full force against any soldier involved in drug trafficking or bringing drugs into the army," the IDF said.