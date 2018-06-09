Rosh Hashanah is almost here

Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievsky shlita is one of the few people in our generation to truly understand the significance of Rosh Hashanah, and the effects of this day on the coming year. Each day, hundreds of people flock to his door to receive his precious blessing - especially at this most important time of the year.

Rav Chaim thus hears of all the sorrows of Klal Yisroel; widows, orphans, the destitute, the sick all find their way to him, seeking his powerful blessing and knowing that it is particularly effective. Those who have been to the Kanievsky home know that beneath his door is a prominent sign: Kupat Ha’Ir. For all the thousands who ask for his blessing, Rav Chaim devotes tremendous amounts of his precious time to Kupat Ha'ir.

ADD YOUR NAME TO RAV CHAIM'S ROSH HASHANAH PRAYER LIST.

As sunset approaches on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, a seriousness fall over Klal Yisroel. Our futures for this coming year will be determined. Rav Chaim sits in the Lederman shul in Bnei Brak, with deep understanding of the meaning of each word that he utters, truly grasping that the fate of each one of us is in the hands of Hashem. Not a second of this most holy and awesome of days is wasted.

Yet, Rav Chaim does not forget Kupat Ha'ir even on the Yom HaDin. During the daytime he will complete the whole of Sefer Tehillim with utter concentration, and then commence a yearly tradition: Rav Chaim Kanievsky says a special prayer for those who donate to the Rosh Hashanah campaign for Kupat Ha'ir, and even says a special mishberach for those who donate a certain amount.

One of the busiest and most honoured Torah leaders of our generation takes time out of this most precious day of the year, to pray on behalf of those who donate to one specific campaign. Rav Chaim Kanievsky knows just how desperate they are, the people who rely on the funds that Kupat Ha'ir will distribute to them from their Rosh Hashanah campaign. Only Rav Chaim, with his deep insight, knows just how critical this important mitzvah is to secure a sweet year on the Yom HaDin.

If you can't make it to Bnei Brak this year to receive Rav Chaim's brachah personally, make sure that your name is included in his prayer list on the Day of Judgement. Donate to the Kupat Ha'ir Rosh Hashanah campaign, and you will receive the blessing of the Sar HaTorah, on the day that we so desperately need all the prayers and merit that we can get.

