Watch: Terror alert during opening of school year in Tekoa

Tourism minister says 'powerful' opening to school year 'proves nothing will prevent us from realizing our right to this land.'

A ceremony marking the opening of studies for students in the Gush Etzion community of Tekoa was rudely interrupted by a terror alert siren as a result of the attack in the community this morning, Sunday.

The school ceremony also saw the attendance of Tourism Minister Yariv Levin (Likud).

Levin told Arutz Sheva that the “powerful” opening of the school year “proves that nothing will prevent us from realizing our right to this land, to fulfill Jewish life in this wonderful and special area.”