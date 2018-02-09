Hamas: Trump is trying to eliminate refugee issue

Hamas 'Refugee Department' condemns US decision to cut funding to UNRWA, emphasizes commitment to 'right of return.'

Hamas' "Refugee Department" condemned the US' political "extortion," which it said is expressed in US President Donald Trump's decision to eliminate funding to UNRWA.

In a statement, the department said the decision proves the Trump administration's bias favoring the "Zionist side," warning that the decision would cause a deterioration in the "refugees'" humanitarian conditions.

Claiming the cuts are "an attempt to put an end to the refugee problem by eliminating funding to UNRWA," the statement emphasized that the "Palestinian nation's" commitment to its "legitimate rights, first and foremost the right of return, will not be weakened."

The refugee issue, it claimed, is a "Palestinian, Arab, Islamic, and humanitarian" issue which will remain despite the "plots" and until "Palestine is freed and we have returned to all of Palestine."

Hamas tunnels have been discovered under UNRWA schools, and weapons have been discovered stored in UNRWA facilities.

In addition, UNRWA itself has actively taken part in inciting anti-Semitic violence.