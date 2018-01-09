EU 'committed' to securing funding for UNRWA

European Union says 'many' countries have pledged support for UNRWA, urges US to reconsider 'regrettable' decision.

The European Union (EU) on Saturday urged the US to reconsider its "regrettable" decision to cut funding to UNRWA.

In a statement, an EU spokesperson said, "The regrettable decision of the US to no longer be part of this international and multilateral effort leaves a substantial gap."

"We hope that the US can reconsider their decision."

However, the spokesperson said the EU "will continue to engage with the US" towards the "common goal" of achieving "peace in the Middle East."

"The EU is committed to secure the continuation and sustainability of the agency’s work which is vital for stability and security in the region," the statement emphasized, adding that "many others in the international community, including many Arab states, have pledged their support to the continuity of the work that UNRWA is doing."

Earlier this month, he EU also said it will discuss ways to "ensure sustainable, continued and effective assistance" to the PA, "including through UNRWA."

On Thursday, Jordan said it will host a fundraiser at the United Nations headquarters in New York next month to keep UNRWA afloat.

Qatar, Switzerland, New Zealand, Canada, and several other countries have already promised to increase funding to UNRWA.