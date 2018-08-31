In good or bad times: Why aren't our paychecks growing?

Even though the economy appears to be strong, the workers' paychecks have fallen in the past year relative to inflation.

Just this week, President Trump tweeted “for all of you that have made a fortune in the markets or seen your 401Ks rise beyond your wildest expectations, more good news is coming!”

Even though the economy appears to be strong and growing stronger by many measures, for workers in “production and nonsupervisory” positions, paychecks have fallen in the past year relative to inflation.

Heidi Shierholz is director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute and a former chief economist at the Labor Department, under President Obama. Harry Holzer is a professor of Public Policy at Georgetown. He also served as Chief Economist for the U.S. Department of Labor, under President Clinton.

Both of them try to answer why our paychecks don't grow.