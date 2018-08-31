Arab MK: Weapon used in murder was stolen from IDF

Arab MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint Arab List) spoke about the suspected double murder which occurred Thursday night in central Israel.

In the shooting, a newly-engaged Arab couple were shot in Tira, an Arab city.

"The main source of weapons is smuggling them from IDF bases," Tibi said. "Israel Police and the IDF bear responsibility for the fact that these smuggling incidents continue."

"There have been over 1,260 murders. This needs to be stopped."

On Thursday evening, Joint Arab List Chairman Ayman Odeh said, "Two young people who just became engaged were shot to death in Tira this evening. While [Public Security Minster Gilad] Erdan (Likud) wants to give weapons to anyone who wants, Arab society is bleeding."

"There is nothing sadder or more difficult to digest than the fact that the police neglect to deal with illegal weapons and criminal cells. While we fight for our security, our children's security, the Public Security Ministry is playing with fire."

Bedouin often steal weapons from IDF bases to sell on the black market. However, even if soldiers see the theft taking place, their hands are tied.

Israeli Arabs are involved in 59% of arsons and 57% of murders. Arab MKs often blame the police and State for violence in their communities, but fail to play a true leadership role.