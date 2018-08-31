Don't like the new Nation-State Law? It's your problem

The reality of Israel: The new Nation-State Law is totally legitimate.

Jay Shapiro,

Netanyahu defends Jewish State Law
Miriam Alster/Flash 90

Jay Shapiro Claims that the opposition to the new Nation-State Law is due to a distortion of its meaning.

In his opinion, the new Nation-state law deals with the character of the state and not with civil rights.



Tags:Radio, jay shapiro, The Israeli perspective




