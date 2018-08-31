Jay Shapiro Claims that the opposition to the new Nation-State Law is due to a distortion of its meaning.
In his opinion, the new Nation-state law deals with the character of the state and not with civil rights.
Don't like the new Nation-State Law? It's your problem
The reality of Israel: The new Nation-State Law is totally legitimate.
Netanyahu defends Jewish State Law
