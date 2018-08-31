IAEA: Iran sticking to terms of nuclear deal

In latest report, UN's atomic energy agency says Iran is complying with the key parameters of the 2015 deal signed with world powers.

Iran is sticking to the terms of its nuclear deal with world powers, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a new report Thursday.

The report said that Iran was still complying with the key parameters of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), agreed in 2015 by Iran and the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany, reported AFP.

The latest report says the IAEA had had access "to all the sites and locations in Iran which it needed to visit".

The agency repeated language in its previous report emphasizing the importance of "timely and proactive cooperation in providing such access" on Iran's part.

A senior diplomat with knowledge of the issue said that the language was a way "to send a message to Iran to prevent potential problems" rather than being caused by any particular behavior on the part of the Iranians.

The report further said that Iran's stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water had both slightly increased since the last report in May, but were still under the limits agreed in the deal.

The IAEA, which is in charge of making sure Iran is complying with the 2015 deal, has released several reports which showed that Iran was continuing to abide by the deal's key measures.

The report comes as the deal’s future remains in question after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in May.

Recently, the President signed an executive order officially reinstating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The European signatories to the deal did not agree with Trump’s decision to leave the deal and have been trying to save the accord, which they see as crucial to forestalling an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Tehran has demanded that Europe come up with an economic package to offset the effects of the U.S. withdrawal but so far has found Europe’s proposals to be unsatisfactory.

Iran's economy has been battered by the return of U.S. sanctions following Trump's decision, undermining support for the deal within Iran.

Earlier this week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani admitted that Iranians were losing faith in their government as a result of the sanctions.

A number of MPs from the conservative faction of the Iranian parliament later called for Rouhani to face trial over the Islamic Republic's economic woes.

On Wednesday Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tehran should be ready to "set aside" the JCPOA if it is no longer in the country's national interests.

However, Khamenei said talks should continue with European states, who have been trying to find a way to salvage the agreement.