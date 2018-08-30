Yedidya Kellerman's last words

Brother of the 25 year-old from Nof Ayalon who was killed in Thailand talks about the blow his family has suffered.

On Thursday, Yedidya Kellerman was killed in a northern Thailand traffic accident.

Kellerman, who married around a year ago, was traveling with his wife, Kesem, for their honeymoon at the time of his death. Kesem was also moderately injured in the accident. Kellerman was a resident of the Religious-Zionist community of Nof Ayalon had served as an officer in the Armoured Corps.

On Thursday evening, Kellerman's brother spoke to Channel 2 about the blow that his family suffered. "About a month ago they went on a honeymoon, a trip that began in Vietnam and continued in the Philippines and Thailand. They had crazy experiences, they sent us pictures all the time," said his brother.

"Yedidya was happy, smiling and always was the center of the family."

A few days before the disaster a wedding was held in the family. Yedidya spoke with the family via video call on the phone. "Everyone waved to him," his brother said. "Apparently they just broke up with him for the last time."

He added that Yedidya "was always happy, smiling and always was the center of the family." Kellerman had been an amateur photographer and some of his photographs appeared in an exhibition that was staged after Operation Protective Edge.

The Israeli consulate in Bangkok, ZAKA, and Chabad emissaries in Thailand are working to have the body transferred to Israel.

According to Mati Goldstein, commander of ZAKA's international unit, Kellerman was run over by a drunk driver as he walked with his wife on a street in the town of Pai in northern Thailand. He said that Kellerman was killed on the spot.

"The impact of the crash was hard and deadly. The local doctor who arrived was forced to confirm his death at the scene."