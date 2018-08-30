Lapid: Changes to Draft Law 'treasonous'

Yesh Atid leader MK Yair Lapid slammed the expected compromise over the Draft Law, calling the move "treasonous," Yisrael Hayom reported.

The new version of the Draft Law will reportedly allow the government to determine recruitment quotas instead of setting fixed quotas for haredi recruitment.

"This is actually the abolition of criminal sanctions," Lapid said. "It is clear that Netanyahu will give in to the haredim as always, but I have no doubt that Liberman will not agree to this change, which means treason and the cancellation of the outline of the IDF and the chief of staff. If Liberman agrees to the change then he will not be able to say more "my word is my bond" to the citizens of Israel."

MK Oded Forer, a member of Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beiteinu party, said that the party did not receive a response from the haredi parties to the Defense Ministry's proposed outline for the Draft Law. "There is broad agreement on the law brought by the Defense Ministry, and Yisrael Beiteinu is committed to the original version of the law, and we have not received any requests and there is no change in the party's position."

According to the proposed compromise, the law will be slightly changed, so instead of stating that if the haredim fail to meet the recruitment targets, the law will expire six years later. The text has not yet been finalized, but the principle that the law will not expire on its own will soon be presented to the of members of the Council of Torah Sages. The coalition believes that the rabbis will approve the outline, which has already been approved in principle by the defense establishment. It is still unclear how Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman will respond to the proposal, but senior coalition officials believe that agreement will eventually be finalized.