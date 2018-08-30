Surprise strike at Israeli embassies around the world

600 local staff members at Israeli diplomatic missions around the world to strike in protest over pay conditions, halting diplomatic work.

Local staff at Israeli embassies and consulates around the world announced a surprise strike Thursday in protest against their pay conditions. The strike will take effect Friday morning.

600 workers are expected to take part in the strike, which will halt the activities of many embassies and consulates around the world.

According to the employees, the promised improvements in their salaries have been delayed despite announcements that the labor dispute had been resolved.

"The workers are protesting the state's delay in finding a solution to the failures discovered in the new salary conditions that have been in effect since January 2018," the employees said in a statement.

At least 60% of the staff at Israeli embassies and other missions around the world are local employees.

Due to the strike, there will be no public reception in the consular departments, meetings and events will be cancelled, and many of the discussions at the United Nations and the European Union will be held without the presence of an Israeli representative.

"The last thing we wanted was to strike, but only two days ago a delegation from the committee came back from Israel after a round of negotiations that was supposed to end the labor dispute . We got on the plane with the understanding that a solution had been reached, but the ongoing squabbling between the Finance and Foreign Ministries is again on our back - and this is intolerable," the workers' committee said.