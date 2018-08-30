Netanyahu: We will act decisively against Iranian threat

PM Netanyahu says Israel must ensure peak performance at all times, promises to act decisively against Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday reiterated that Israel will act with all its strength against Iranian consolidation in Syria.

Speaking at a pre-Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) toast with local council leaders, Netanyahu noted that Israel has to be constantly on guard.

"We have to constantly be at the peak of our capabilities, so that we can always ensure that this nation will live here in our country, with confidence and unceasing progress," he said.

"This requires us to act decisively against the attempts of Iran and its satellites to harm us."

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claimed his country is "threatened with atomic annihilation" by Israel, who he called "a warmonger standing next to an actual nuclear weapons factory."

In fact, while Iran has threatened Israel with destruction several times, Israel has only said that it will defend itself against Iran at all costs.