New York: Security increased prior to High Holidays

Haredi businessmen and the leaders of haredi civilian security organizations in New York agreed to cooperate in order to increase the Jewish community's feeling of security prior to the upcoming holidays.

In a special meeting held earlier this week, haredi businessmen and the leaders of the "Shomrim" civilian security organization met New York police and security representatives to discuss options for increasing security prior to the upcoming holiday season.

The various groups agreed to cooperate in order to increase security in New York's haredi neighborhoods and near synagogues during the High Holidays (Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement) and the Sukkot (Festival of Tabernacles).

In addition to the residents, thousands of haredi guests visit New York to spend the holidays with their sect's leader.

"We will ensure that police coverage will be more than sufficient in neighborhoods populated with many Jews," the police commander said. "The increase in security will include stationed police officers, as well as police patrols around synagogues, police supervision and increase police presence. We will work to ensure full coverage in these areas and neighborhoods, due to the fact that they are easy targets."

"We will secure the many guests who will arrive at the synagogues, in addition to our year-round crime prevention efforts."

Shomrim leaders emphasized the close cooperation between community leaders and New York police year-round, especially close to the holidays. They also expressed deep appreciation for the crime prevention efforts in haredi areas, as well as the large amount of help and the efficiency with which New York Police deal with such events.

Members of the delegation also noted that one of the Jewish community's toughest problems anywhere in the world is how to secure their educational and community centers.

"The challenges the Jewish nation faces now and in the future, and the consequences [of those challenges], seem very worrisome in the Diaspora. In addition, the increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the US, including in haredi areas, raises concern...therefore, it is important to strengthen cooperation between all parties."

Local security agencies emphasized that they have not received warning of any intention to carry out a terror attack against Jewish targets in New York during the upcoming holidays.