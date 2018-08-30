Israeli killed in Thailand: Yedidya Kellerman

25-year-old Israeli killed in traffic accident in northern Thailand while on his honeymoon identified as Yedidya Kellerman of Nof Ayalon.

The Israeli man killed in northern Thailand in a traffic accident has been identified as Yedidya Kellerman, 25, a resident of Nof Ayalon.

Kellerman, who married around a year ago, was traveling with his wife, Kesem, for their honeymoon at the time of his death. Kesem was also moderately injured in the accident.

The Israeli consulate in Bangkok, ZAKA, and Chabad emissaries in Thailand are working to have the body transferred to Israel.

According to Mati Goldstein, commander of ZAKA's international unit, Kellerman was run over by a drunk driver as he walked with his wife on a street in the town of Pai in northern Thailand. He said that Kellerman was killed on the spot.

"The impact of the crash was hard and deadly. The local doctor who arrived was forced to confirm his death at the scene."

The tragedy follows a string of incidents in recent months in which Israelis have been killed while traveling abroad.

In July, a man was killed and his wife was seriously injured in a zip-lining accident in Honduras. The Israeli couple was also on their honeymoon at the time.

A week before that, an Israeli citizen was killed in a traffic accident when his motorcycle collided with a bus in the Kullu district of the state of Himachal Pradesh in India.

A week prior, a 19-year-old Israeli youth was killed in a motorcycle accident in Zanzibar, off the eastern coast of Africa.