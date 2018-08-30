State Dept. refuses to condemn Israel over Mitzpe Kramim

Aggresive questions about American relations with Israel are commonplace at the daily press conference held by US State Department Spokeswoman Heather Nauert.



On Wednesday night, a journalist tried to elicit from Nauert a condemnation of the Israeli District Court’s ruling on the authorization of the Mitzpe Kramim community.



They asked the administration's attitude toward such a decision, and whether it would be condemned by the United States, as was done in the past, regarding “settlements on private Palestinian land.”

The spokeswoman was not thrown off. “The only thing I can tell you is that the president has made his position on settlements very clear, and I’ll state that position once again - that the Israeli government has made it clear to the US government that it tends to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that is in line with the president’s overall concerns, and that the Israelis will take that into consideration. That’s something that we certainly welcome.”

The journalist continued to try to lead Naurt to a condemnation of Israel, but she stood her ground, indicating that the US does not consider the incident in question “unrestrained settlement activity.”

“We have spoken in the past about unrestrained settlement activity and we have made our position very clear with the Israeli government. They have made it clear that they intend to adopt a policy concerning settlement activity that is in line with the president’s concerns and that they will take that into consideration,” she concluded.