Truck ignites, seriously injuring driver

Fire broke out this morning in a truck on Route 717 in the section between Moshav Moledet and Moshav Ramat Zvi in the north of the country.

The driver, a 43-year-old from the village of Taybeh a-Zu'abiya in the Galilee, rescued himself from the burning truck but was seriously injured.

An MDA team treated the driver who suffered from a head injury and evacuated him to the Rambam hospital in Haifa under sedation and respiration.

Israeli police officers were dispatched to the scene and closed the area. Road 717 is blocked for movement in both directions.

A police examiner and fire department investigator are looking into the circumstances of the fire that broke out in the truck, the cause of which is still unknown.