'My children weren't accepted to school because they're black'

Black rapper who converted to Judaism and moved to Israel says haredi school refused to accept his children due to the color of their skin.

American Jewish rapper Nissim Black, who immigrated to Israel two years ago, said that the haredi school he applied to send his children to rejected them due to the color of their skin.

Black, who converted to Judaism and now lives in Jerusalem, said that the school principal refused to accept his children for irrelevant reasons. As a result, the Black children are still at home even though the school year has already begun.

"She said explicitly that the school cannot accept my children because they're black," Black told Kol Hai Radio. "She said it makes 'too many problems.'"

"It's inconceivable that someone would be rejected because of their skin color. It's only because of their skin color. If there are other reasons, that's legitimate, but not because of skin color."

Black also noted that he met with the Lithuanian-haredi Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who expressed shock at the principal's behavior.

"He was shocked by what I told him, and said that being black is a virtue, not an issue."

Black also emphasized that his children are not aware of the reason they have not yet started school.

"They don't know anything," he said. "They're waiting and they think that we're looking for the best place for them. They have no idea. G-d forbid they should know."