New IDF synagogue dedicated in time for Jewish New Year

The soldiers of the IDF's Amirim Battalion at Mishmar HaNegev base in southern Israel, can now pray and celebrate the upcoming High Holidays in a new synagogue.

The synagogue, complete with a Torah scroll and beautiful outdoor garden, was funded by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) supporters Dr. Jeffrey and Barbara Feingold of Delray Beach, Florida.

In June, the Feingold family attended the dedication ceremony in Israel, which honored and thanked them for the transformational gift that made the Feingold Family Synagogue and the Torah scroll possible.

The new synagogue is the first to be dedicated on an army base in the Negev. Soldiers of the Amirim Battalion, a national communications battalion from the General Staff of the IDF.

“We are so proud that we could bring the dream of this synagogue to reality at such an opportune time for the soldiers of the Amirim Battalion, allowing them to enjoy it throughout the upcoming holiday season,” Barbara Feingold said.

“It has been our honor to give back to our beloved country Israel on its 70th anniversary year for our soldiers that protect and serve the Jewish state. We hope that the new Feingold Family Synagogue and Sefer Torah (Torah scroll - ed.) bring years of joy to the soldiers and enrich their lives as they perform their vital duties at the Mishmar HaNegev base.”

Dr. Jeffrey Feingold added that “without the IDF and the Jewish state of Israel we would have no home.”

“As a Zionist and a Jew, it has always been important for my wife and myself that the bond between the United States and Israel remain strong,” he said. “This new synagogue will ensure that this vital belief of the Feingold Family will live on forever.”

Accompanying Dr. Jeffrey and Barbara Feingold at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were the Feingolds’ children, grandchildren, and close friends, as well as FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, FIDF Executive Director in Israel Brig. Gen. (Res.) Effi Idan, Chief Military Rabbi Brig. Gen. Eyal Crimm, Commander of the Amirim Battalion Lt. Col. Dedi Elimelech, and Commander of the Hoshen Unit Col. Shai Solomon.

“The true greatness and strength of an army are beyond any technological and physical capabilities. Most important are the ethics, spirit, and morality of the soldiers standing behind the technology. The beautiful synagogue and Torah scroll generously donated by Dr. Jeffrey and Barbara Feingold deepen the soldiers’ connection to their roots and heritage, reinforce what they are fighting for, and nourish their souls,” FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir said.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of the Feingold family’s support, and how, despite living thousands of miles away, they make it their priority to boost the morale of Israel’s brave men and women in uniform.”