U.S. soldier pleads guilty to helping ISIS

Soldier based in Hawaii pleads guilty to trying to help jihadist group.

An American soldier based in Hawaii on Wednesday pleaded guilty to trying to help the Islamic State (ISIS) group, The Associated Press reported.

The soldier, Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang, admitted he provided secret military information, a drone meant to track U.S. troops and other support to undercover agents he believed were members of the terrorist organization.

Kang, handcuffed and wearing beige prison jumpsuit, spoke in a clear and confident voice when he told a U.S. magistrate judge in Honolulu he’s guilty of all four counts charged in an indictment filed last year.

“Your honor I provided unclassified, classified documents to the Islamic State,” the soldier said, adding that he also provided the drone.

Kang was arrested in Hawaii in July of last year and was accused of wanting to commit a mass shooting after pledging loyalty to ISIS.

Court documents said Kang met with undercover agents he thought were from ISIS at a home in Honolulu, where he pledged allegiance to the group and kissed the jihadist group’s flag.

He agreed on Tuesday when Assistant U.S. Attorney Ken Sorenson described other support he provided to undercover agents Kang believed were part of ISIS.

Kang provided voluminous, digital documents that included sensitive information including a U.S. military weapons file and various military manuals, Sorenson said.

Kang was reportedly obsessed with videos depicting terrorism beheadings, suicide bombings and other violence, and he watched them in his bedroom for hours daily, a confidential informant told agents. The agents put a tracking device on the soldier’s car during an investigation that led to the indictment.

Kang told the informant that if he became an ISIS member, he would be a suicide bomber and attack Schofield Barracks, a sprawling Army base outside Honolulu, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

Following his arrest, a former Army bunkmate of Kang’s said he believed the moon landing was faked, questioned the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and thought the September 11 terrorist attacks were an inside job coordinated by the U.S. government.

Kang has been held without bail since his July 2017 arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 10. Prosecutors and Kang agree to a 25-year sentence for charges that could have put him in prison for life if he was convicted at a trial.

Several Americans have been arrested in recent years on charges of support for ISIS. American prosecutors have charged more than 100 individuals since 2013 with ISIS-related crimes.