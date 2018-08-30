Report: Abbas doesn't recognize those around him

Palestinian Arab officials close to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas claim that his health is worsening, Channel 10 News reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Abbas is suffering from severe memory problems and at times does not recognize those around him.

His associates say that he holds meetings for a maximum of two hours a day, and even then he is distracted at times. In addition, a doctor has been regularly accompanying him in recent times.

The PA chairman has been hospitalized several times in the past year, most recently in May when he was hospitalized in a Ramallah hospital for nine days.

Following his release, conflicting reports circulated, with official reports claiming Abbas had suffered from bronchitis and others saying the hospitalization was the result of a general deterioration in his health.

In February, the PA chairman was admitted to an American hospital but denied his health was deteriorating and insisted he had been given a clean bill of health.

Abbas was taken to a hospital in Ramallah in October of 2016 after complaining of fatigue and chest pains.

Despite the reports on his deteriorating health, Abbas continues to refuse to appoint a successor to replace him.